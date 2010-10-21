Another volatile session is expected today, with the market quick to react to headline comments as monetary affairs indicate significant differences over how to maximise firepower of the bailout fund.

Gold Range: 1,612.50 – 1,630.17 Support: 1.597.00 Resistance: 1.630.00 Gold prices ended lower again yesterday, falling quickly in the Asian session. An article in the Financial Times pointed out that the drive by French banks to reduce the size of their balance sheets was exacerbating the adverse impact on commodities trade finance under the new Basel III rules. EU indecision over the EFSF leveraging led stocks and the euro lower with the dollar Index benefitting ahead of this weekend’s summit. Gold fell sharply from highs in Asia of 1,645 to 1,607.75 in early Europe but then rallied back to 1,630 only to get hit again in the New York session to 1,604. A late rally saw a close of 1,620.70. Asia markets this morning saw an early dip to 1,611.85 before picking up again towards 1,629.80. Today’s resistance is seen at 1,630 and 1,645 with support at 1,597 and 1,583

EUR/USD Range: 1.3764 – 1.3807 Support: 1.3750 Resistance: 1.3805 Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.3785, having seen a volatile session through Thursday which had seen the rate driven to highs of 1.3843 in the late European morning session before dropping back to 1.3656 in the New York afternoon. Moves were mostly driven by headlines ahead of this weekend’s EU Summit. The rate opened in Asia around 1.3780 before meeting strong Swiss name demand. This lifted the rate to an early high of 1.3790. The rate then spiked to session highs of 1.3807, dropping back to mark lows at 1.3764 before settling between 1.3770/1.3800 ahead of the European open. Offers seen between 1.3805-1.3815, with a break of 1.3820 to open a move to 1.3843, with offers seen at 1.3850. Above here, the rate can extend the move towards 1.3870-1.3875 ahead of 1.3915. Support at 1.3760-1.3750.