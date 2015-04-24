Another record expected for the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq ended 0.4 per cent up yesterday to its highest ever finish.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2015 5:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Analysts expect the Nasdaq Composite to break out another record today (April 24th), with the Futures for the Nasdaq up 0.6 per cent to 4,507.75 in pre-market trading.

Amazon shares soared 10 per cent to $429.50 (£283.47) in pre-market trading after the company's revenue came in above estimates, while Google gained four per cent to $580 after reporting higher quarterly revenue and profit.

Companies scheduled to report results today include American Airlines, Xerox and Interpublic. The Nasdaq ended 0.4 per cent up yesterday to its highest ever finish at 5,056.06,beating the March 10th, 2000 record, when the IT bubble was peaking. The strong performance is believed by analysts to be the result of higher oil prices and a weaker dollar.

European markets also on a high

Guillaume Duchesne, equity strategist at BGL BNP Paribas in Luxembourg, said at the moment investors are gravitating towards stocks that are a play on stable growth, and information technology is one key part of this.

"The situation is quite different from 15 years ago during the IT bubble. Growth evolution is really positive for IT stocks, because you have some good ideas and good evolution related to big data and cloud computing," he told MarketWatch, adding that the sector remains a “high-quality safe haven” and valuations aren’t very lofty, which is a big incentive for investors.

European markets also hit new highs today – with the MSCI All-Country World index hit a lifetime high of 441.1 points – thanks to positive corporate updates in Europe on the back of a weak euro and an improved economy. 

Trading sentiment was also boosted after some progresses were made between Greece and its international creditors, with Athens offering concessions on some key reforms in exchange for new funding.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.