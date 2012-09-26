AngloGold Ashanti warns strikes have spread

The world's third-largest gold producer has announced the majority of its mining employees are holding industrial action.

AngloGold Ashanti has warned strike action at its facilities in South Africa has spread across the region, as workers protest about pay conditions.

The company revealed most of its 35,000 staff in the African country are taking part in the wildcat action after workers based at its Kopanang mine walked out last week. Now those at the Mponeng site – which is the world's deepest mine – have downed tools.

"Workers at AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations have embarked on an unprotected strike, preventing the commencement of the night shift on September 25th," AngloGold Ashanti stated.

This follows separate action staged by employees of platinum miner Lonmin last week, which resulted in 46 people being shot by police – an inquiry into their deaths will begin next week.

At 15:50 BST, Forex Gold futures were down 1.5 per cent to $1744.75 per ounce and Dubai Gold Futures retreated 0.3 per cent to $1760.10 per ounce.

