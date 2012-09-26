AngloGold Ashanti warns strikes have spread

AngloGold Ashanti has revealed strike action at its South African mines is rife.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2012 5:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The world's third-largest gold producer has announced the majority of its mining employees are holding industrial action.

AngloGold Ashanti has warned strike action at its facilities in South Africa has spread across the region, as workers protest about pay conditions.

The company revealed most of its 35,000 staff in the African country are taking part in the wildcat action after workers based at its Kopanang mine walked out last week. Now those at the Mponeng site – which is the world's deepest mine – have downed tools.

"Workers at AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations have embarked on an unprotected strike, preventing the commencement of the night shift on September 25th," AngloGold Ashanti stated.

This follows separate action staged by employees of platinum miner Lonmin last week, which resulted in 46 people being shot by police – an inquiry into their deaths will begin next week.

At 15:50 BST, Forex Gold futures were down 1.5 per cent to $1744.75 per ounce and Dubai Gold Futures retreated 0.3 per cent to $1760.10 per ounce.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the commodities market at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.