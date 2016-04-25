Anglo still top mining share as sector sells off

After some UK-listed mining shares rallied by triple-digit percentages over the last three months, we ought to expect more sessions like Monday’s.   The FTSE 100’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2016 6:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After some UK-listed mining shares rallied by triple-digit percentages over the last three months, we ought to expect more sessions like Monday’s.

 

The FTSE 100’s top miners lost some 3%-7% on Monday, softening the benchmark for the third day in a row.

For context though, Rio, BHP and Randgold had galloped some 40% ahead in the quarter to date, whilst Anglo and Glencore were among blue-chip miners to surge 100%-plus in step with mean reversion of metals prices from five-year lows in August.

The market has a choice of ‘triggers’ to account for the slippage this week: the Bank of Japan may be pressured to act again, the Federal Reserve will publish its latest thoughts (but probably won’t act), and the first 2016 GDP figures will be unveiled in the States, Europe, and the UK.

 

On top of that, all but one of the miners above are exposed to steel, and Australia’s decision overnight—finally—to impose duties on ‘certain types’ of Chinese steel to protect domestic producers from alleged dumping, looks ineffectual.

After China’s official Iron & Steel Association (CISA) last week announced a record 70.65 million tonne production in March, with rising prices encouraging idled capacity back online, no one expects the global glut to subside anytime soon.

Hence profit taking, and given likely cross-market volatility close to and during the week’s risks events, selling should continue in the near term.

Weekly momentum and price performance readings show that investors have now bid Anglo well above FTSE 350 Mining Index rivals.

More importantly, such tools as Relative Rotation Graph (RRG) suggest the South Africa-focused group is likely to keep that cumulative leadership for further weeks.

 

There’s no need to fully grasp the exact workings of RRG (though you can find out more here).

Suffice to say that each triangle in our snapshot below denotes weekly performance of stocks relative to the sector (the mining index).

Outperformers are on the right, underperformers the left; those with strong momentum above the X axis, the weak below.

 

WEEKLY CHART: ‘RELATIVE ROTATION GRAPH’ OF FTSE 350 MINING SHARES

FTSE 350 MINING INDEX WEEKLY RELATIVE ROTATION GRAPH 25TH APRIL 2016

 

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

We can’t exclude the possibility that the entire sector could cool-off sharply, thereby making a mockery of the notion of relative winners/losers.

On balance though, a seismic global macro shock of the kind that rippled out from China last summer looks less likely for the medium term.

And even if it does occur, basis effects, in view of collapsed values all round will probably contain downside in core commodities prices to near August 2015 lows.

In the meantime, Anglo is starting its fourth week in the ‘leading’ quadrant after skimming off record lows at the start of the year.

 

 

The classical technical chart below shows Anglo even managed to break above a descending trend in place since 2011, but that the miner is threatening to slip back below the trend.

For traders, the likelihood of sustainable backsliding is among the key watch points.

Despite a 7% drop on Monday, bulls may not begin to be overly concerned whilst Anglo trades above shorter-term moving averages (MA), e.g., the 21-day exponential MA represented in the chart below by a dotted white line.

Supportive phases tend to be accompanied by prices skimming above shorter-term MAs and that has been the case for Anglo since January.

Watch out for loss of such tone though: it will become visible before the linear version of the recent uptrend breaks, and probably well before longer-term MAs like the 200-day (dark blue) give way.

The Slow Stochastic momentum (‘sentiment’) sub-chart is now well below nominal overbought levels signified by values over ‘80’.

However, the steepness of its decline, and in turn that of the shares, suggests buyers may yet find better prices in the near term.

 

DAILY CHART: ANGLO AMERICAN

ANGLO AMERICAN DAILY 25TH APRIL 2016 POST-CLOSE

 

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.