Amazon using drones to deliver

Amazon has announced it is testing drones as a method of delivery to consumers.

Chief executive Jeff Bezos revealed that Octocopters could deliver products to customers as quickly as half an hour after they had placed an order.

The company may not be able to roll out the service fully for another five years, however, Mr Bezos told CBS television's 60 Minutes programme.

He explained that even though the use of unmanned drones to deliver online shopping sounds like something from "science fiction", it is now close to becoming a reality.

Amazon is still testing the Prime Air service and will need permission from regulators in the US before it can roll it out.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has approved the use of drones for police and government agencies, but they have proven to be controversial.

US president Barack Obama has been criticised for his use of the drones in combat in Pakistan.

Amazon's share price is currently close to a new 52-week high for the company, with stocks selling at around 394.

