Altice offers to buy Bouygues Telecom

The deal would create France’s largest mobile operator.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2015 2:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European cable group Altice has made an offer through its French subsidiary Numericable-SFR for Bouygues Telecom, the third-largest mobile provider in France.

Shares in Altice, which is controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, jumped more than 20 per cent after the announcement, bringing prices to €138.85 (£99.55) on Monday morning (June 22nd). Numericable-SFR also saw shares go up by 14.7 per cent.

Although details on the deal have not been made public, sources told the Financial Times that Numericable-SFR had offered more than €10 billion for the mobile operator.

Bouygues confirmed that it had received an unsolicited offer from Mr Drahi and said that the bid would be reviewed during a board meeting on Tuesday.

France's largest mobile provider

If the deal goes through, it would create France's largest mobile operator. It would also reduce the number of competitors from four to three. The country has experienced a three-year "war on prices," says the Financial Times – and this has made it difficult for businesses to invest in infrastructure.

Shares in other French Telecoms companies were up on Monday morning (June 22nd). Iliad saw shares go up more than 12 per cent, while Orange – the former state-owned monopoly and currently France's largest mobile operator – saw an eight per cent rise.

Deal opposition

There may be obstacles for the deal, however, as the French government appears to oppose it.

A statement released on Sunday indicated that French economy minister Emmanuel Macron would not support a move that led to consolidation in the country's telecommunications sector.

Mr Macron explained: "Now is not the time for opportunistic tie-ups which may be of interest to some people but which are not in the public interest."

The French state is preparing to auction off six blocks of spectrum in a bid to raise at least €2.5 billion – and it is believed the price could rise quickly, depending on interest from mobile operators. A source told the Financial Times that Iliad would support Mr Drahi's move by agreeing to buy spectrum, as well as other assets, from Bouygues Telecom.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.