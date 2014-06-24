Alstom shares slip after GE deal

Shares in French firm Alstom have fallen in the wake of a huge deal with General Electric.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in French industrial giant Alstom have slipped this morning (June 24th) as markets have responded to the huge deal to sell its energy assets to General Electric (GE).

After news of the £10 billion deal emerged, shares initially posted encouraging gains of around 2.4 per cent. However, at 09.29 BST this had been partially reversed, with stocks in the company down by 1.1 per cent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The US company‘s bid was accepted over the weekend when Alstom’s board unanimously voted to accept the offer instead of a joint bid from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Both proposals were revised several times in the last few weeks as the companies entered a fierce bidding war.

Not only did they have to win over Alstom itself, but each of the bids also tried to win over the French government, which effectively gave itself a veto over the outcome of the negotiations.

GE’s deal was finally named as Paris’ preferred bid after significant concessions from the US firm, which will allow France to retain some control over what it sees as a strategically significant company.

Instead of simply taking over Alstom’s energy assets, GE will now run some key projects as joint ventures to ensure Alstom retains some level of control. It will also sell its railway ventures to the French firm, which will now become principally a train company.

Possibly more dramatic is the French government’s decision to give itself the option of purchasing a 20 per cent stake in Alstom from large shareholder Bouygues. It is hoped that move will give the government an additional level of control in the future of the company.

Siemens and Mitsubishi have already said that they are on standby to resume discussions with Alstom and the government if the talks to complete the deal fall through. However, it is expected that the sale will close early next year as long as it receives approval from regulators and shareholders and Alstom staff representatives.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.