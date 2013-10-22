All eyes on US non farm payrolls announcement at 1 30pm today

Britain’s FTSE 100 Index is seen opening relatively flat this morning and European stocks remained unchanged near a five-year high as investors prepare for the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2013 12:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

Britain’s FTSE 100 Index is seen opening relatively flat this morning and European stocks remained unchanged near a five-year high as investors prepare for the US employment data to gauge the timing of a cut in bond purchases.

In the US at 8.30 am (Washington time) (1.30pm UK time) a report may highlight that payrolls rose by 180,000 last month, the most since April, after a 169,000 gain in August, according to the median forecast of 93 economists in a Bloomberg News survey.

The report – originally due on Oct 4th – was delayed by the 16-day government shutdown that ended last week.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans also said the tapering of the economic stimulus programme may be delayed.

In economic data, MPC member Richard Bean’s speech at 9am (UK time) was followed by public sector net borrowing data at 9.30am (UK time). In the US, the non-farm payroll data and unemployment rate will be released at 1.30pm (UK time), followed by TIC long-term purchases at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Reckitt Benckiser has reported a 5% increase in like-for-like quarterly revenue, fuelled by the sale of its health and hygiene brands.

Chipmaker ARM Holdings announced this morning that it beat expectations for the third quarter after it was helped by licensing more powerful mobile technology like the 64-bit architecture in the new iPhone.

BHP Billiton upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.

GKN posted a 34% rise in third quarter profits, boosted by a strong performance from its commercial aerospace and automotive units.

In indices, the FTSE is currently trading at 6654, the DAX at 8853 and DOW at 15399.

Keep an eye out for GlaxoSmithKline, which will be reporting results tomorrow.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.