Alibaba to list on NYSE

Alibaba has selected the New York Stock Exchange for its flotation.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 27, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba has confirmed it will float on the New York Stock Exchange later in the year, rather than on the rival stock market the Nasdaq.

Alibaba announced months ago that it was pursuing an initial public offering and would be floating in the US by the end of the year, but the firm had not said which index it had selected.

It represents a coup for the New York Stock Exchange, with Alibaba's flotation expected to be one of the largest to have taken place in the US for the last few years.

The ecommerce business has been growing rapidly in the last few years as the company takes advantage of China's fast expanding middle classes, who have a strong demand for luxury items. Despite concerns from some quarters that the Chinese economy could be heading for a slowdown, Alibaba's performance has been holding up well in recent months.

Alibaba's flotation is expected to confirm the company's position as one of the world's leading ecommerce businesses and the firm has already offered an indication it could move into a variety of different sectors in the coming months. Earlier in the month, Alibaba confirmed the purchase of a 1.2 billion yuan (£114 million) investment in Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club, which is one of the leading teams in Asia.

Selection process

"We participated in a comprehensive and deliberate exchange selection process, and we are pleased to welcome Alibaba Group to the New York Stock Exchange," a spokesman for the stock market said.

Analysts have predicted that the listing could be worth as much as $20 billion (£11.74 billion), which would secure Alibaba's position as a company to keep a close eye on for investors.

The Nasdaq was the New York Stock Exchange's main rival for Alibaba's flotation and missing out on the firm will be another blow to the former index. Technology stocks are being ever more hotly contested by the two main US indexes and Twitter chose the New York Stock Exchange for its recent flotation, providing a boost to the latter market.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.