Alibaba plans flotation to become 8220 global company 8221

Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba has announced big plans.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 17, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba has confirmed details of its impending stock flotation.

The company has revealed that its stocks will be made available in the coming months, but would not give any details of what date this will happen or which market will be used.

Some analysts have suggested that the stock flotation of the firm could be the biggest to take place in the US since Facebook did the same in 2012 and raised billions of dollars.

Specialists are now predicting that the listing will raise up to $15 billion (£9 billion), providing the firm with a massive cash pile that it can use to acquire rivals and grow its business.

"Alibaba Group has decided to commence the process of an initial public offering in the US," a statement released by the firm read.

"This will make us a more global company and enhance the company's transparency, as well as allow the company to continue to pursue our long-term vision and ideals."

Knock-on impact

Yahoo is among the companies that owns a significant stake in Alibaba, so the stock market flotation will be likely to raise a large amount of money for the internet company as well, reports BBC News.

The announcement was also good news for Softbank Corp, which has the Chinese ecommerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holdings at the present time. Stocks in the company rose by almost five per cent on the Nikkei today (March 17th), though the overall value of the index still fell to a new six-week low on concerns over the results of the Crimean referendum in Ukraine.

Alibaba first revealed plans to launch a stock market flotation last summer, but the proposals were put back after the firm's management structure did not comply with Hong Kong's listing rules. Hong Kong Stock Exchange chief executive Charles Li said: "We respect the company's decision and wish it well. We are proud of our tradition of respect for the rule of law and adherence to principles."

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.