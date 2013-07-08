Airline stocks drop after San Francisco crash

Stocks in Asiana Airlines dropped almost six per cent.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2013 11:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Asiana Airlines fell by almost six per cent today (July 8th), after one of its planes crashed in San Francisco over the weekend.

Dozens of passengers were injured and two were killed in the crash, with five more in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital

Chris De Lavigne, an aerospace analyst with consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, explained it is usual for an airline to see its share price drop in the wake of a crash.

He told BBC News: "We are likely to see some people cancel their bookings and think whether it is safe to fly Asiana, until there is sufficient reassurance from the airline that it has found the root cause and sorted it out."

US investigators have already revealed the South Korean airline's Boeing 777 that was involved in the crash was "significantly below" its target speed near the runway.

Asiana Airlines saw its share price fall to 4,825.00 during today's trading session, a drop of almost 300 points for the session.

