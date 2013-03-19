Airbus secures record plane order

Indonesia's Lion Air has placed an order with Airbus for more than 200 planes.

The record order will see the company, which makes civilian craft for the aerospace and defence consortium EADS, is worth a total of 18.4 billion euros (£15.7 billion).

Planes will be made in France and it is believed that the order will secure 5,000 jobs in the country, providing a boost to its unemployment rate, which stands at around ten per cent.

French president Francois Hollande stated he was happy with the deal and added he expects it to increase interest in the manufacturing sector in France.

"Airbus is a national and European pride, one of the pillars of our economy. The big Airbus contracts are an example for our economy, what it can do, what it must do," he said.

Shares in EADS were steady on the back of the news of the record order for Airbus, but its share price was edging towards a new 52-week high at 08:30 GMT.

