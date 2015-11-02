Airbus expands production following sales increase

The aircraft manufacturer plans to bump up production of A320.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2015 8:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Airbus is planning to increase production of its A320 jet airliner, following strong results in the third quarter.

The European aircraft manufacturer has said that revenue increased by six per cent during Q3 to €14 billion (£10 billion). In comparison, the company earned revenues of €13.3 billion for the same period last year. 

A strong dollar benefited the company and led to sales growth across the firm's product range. Airbus now says it plans to capitalise on growing sales figures by ramping up production of its A320 to 60 per month in 2019. Currently, the firm manufactures 42 A320s a month.

Union officials told Reuters that the increase will lead to 150 extra jobs in Hamburg. Airbus plans to add a fourth production line at its facility there, which employs 13,000 people.

'Healthy market'

Commenting on the planned production increase, Airbus chief executive Tom enders said: "The healthy commercial aircraft market, robustness of our backlog and supply chain capability allows us to raise the single-aisle production rate."

Following news of the company's latest results - and its plans to increase production – shares in the company rose 4.6 per cent in early trading on Friday morning (October 30th).

During the first nine months of 2015, Airbus saw order intakes increase 42 per cent compared with a year earlier. The company reported €100 billion in sales of commercial aircraft and €4 billion of helicopter sales.

Airbus has also announced a €1 billion share buy back, which will be completed by the middle of next year. It says increasing the production of A320s will help to set off some of the issues it has had delivering other aircraft. Recently, the firm has had difficulty keeping up with demand for its A350. Both the A350 and A400M – a military aircraft – have carbon fibre structures. This design helps to improve the planes' fuel efficiency.

Mr Enders said in a statement that the company was "strongly focussed on programme execution, given our key operational challenges with the A350 and A400 ram-ups".

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.