Airbus edges out Boeing in 2014 order numbers

Airbus has “exceeded it targets for 2014″ as it prepares the first commercial flight of its new A350 airliner.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Airbus has edged out US aircraft Boeing in the amount of orders over the past year.

The European aircraft manufacturing company announced that it had "exceeded it targets for 2014" after winning 1,456 net orders during the last 12 months. While it was down on the 1,503 recorded in 2013, it beat Boeing's total of 1,432 and secured work at its sites in France, Germany, Spain and the UK for the next nine years.

Airbus' announcement comes as the company readies itself to launch the new A350. The latest aircraft off the company's production line has already generated interest across the world. Qatar Airways has purchased 80 of the aircraft, whose wings are made at Airbus' facility in Broughton, Flintshire.

Despite being a positive year overall for Airbus, there have been concerns over the double-decker A380. The world's largest passenger airline is currently used by a number of the world's top airlines such as Qantas, British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa but there has been a drop-off in new orders of late.

However, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the main planemaking unit of Airbus, maintained that the "best days of the A380 are ahead". He highlighted that an increase in traffic would lead many airlines to require the largest plane available to them. Boeing disagreed stating that airlines prefer smaller aircraft.

Mr Bregier added that passenger satisfaction of the A380 has been positive stating that "everyone who has flown the A380, loves the A380". He also expects passenger demand to double every ten to 15 years.

The A350 is set to be the next aircraft off the production. The plane boasts a wingspan of 64.75 metres and will be able to fly at a maximum altitude of 43,100ft with a top speed of 944km/h. It has already been in high demand with Airbus receiving 778 orders from 41 airlines, with Qatar Airways accounting for 80 of these.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.