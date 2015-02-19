Air France KLM to reduce investment following strikes

Air France-KLM has seen a drop in its full-year profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Air France-KLM has been forced to revise its outlook for the coming due to the strikes impacting on its full-year profits.

The French-Dutch airline announced that it would be speeding up it cost cutting programme and reducing investment across its operations. The company saw earnings slip by €266 million (£172 million) to €1.598 billion which was a culmination of the 2014 pilot's strike, the longest in 20 years, and the weakening euro.

Many airlines had benefited from tumbling oil prices by Air France-KLM's strike meant that any bonuses it would have gained from cheaper fuel was hampered by the strike. Revenues were down 2.4 per cent to €24.91 billion, this came despite passenger numbers rising by 1.3 per cent during the past year.

Air France-KLM saw high demand for its services to Asia, Latin America and Africa. However, this acted as somewhat of a double-edged sword as overcapacity of the routes weighed heavily on ticket prices.

In a call to journalists, Alexandre de Juniac, Air France-KLM chief executive, said: "The environment is challenging and mixed. We've reasons to be cautious."

The impact of the strikes

Air France pilots originally went on strike in September 2014. Their grievance was around the carrier's plans to expand its low-cost airline Transavia, via regional hubs across around Europe. The aim was to create a sustainable rival to budget airlines such as Easyjet and Ryanair, which had taken a large chunk of Air France's business.

The decision would see a variation of employment contracts for those working at the low-cost subsidiary. This angered the pilots who wanted to see the same contract offered to all pilot across all Air France operations. Pilots' union SNPL staged a 14-day strike which cost the airline €425 million.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.