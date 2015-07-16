Aer Lingus shareholders approve takeover from IAG

IAG owns BA and Iberia.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2015 8:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shareholders have given their approval for Irish airline Aer Lingus to be taken over by International Airline Group (IAG) in a €1.3 billion (£940 million) deal. The deal values Aer Lingus shares at around €2.50 each.

The news comes shortly after the United States Department of Justice announced that its review had been “satisfactorily concluded.” Since IAG’s purchase of Aer Lingus will help to bolster its transatlantic network – the company wants to create a transatlantic hub at Dublin airport - regulators in both the US and Europe have been assessing the deal.

European competition concerns

On Tuesday (July 14th), competition authorities in Europe gave approval that was “conditional upon commitments offered by the parties”. The commission had expressed concerns that the takeover would lead to insufficient competition. It claimed that the deal would have stopped “Aer Lingus from continuing to provide traffic to the long-haul flights of competing airlines on several routes”.

In order to alleviate these issues, IAG, which also owns BA and Iberia, had to agree to dropping five slots at Gatwick Airport. They also promised that other airlines could apply for seats on Aer LIngus’s short-haul services for transfer traffic – specifically those from the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Shareholders in Aer Lingus have also agreed to promises that IAG made to the Irish government in order to gain its approval for the deal. IAG had agreed to reserve Aer Lingus’s 23 take-off and landing slots at Heathrow for Irish routes for seven years.

Ryanair has attempted to buy Aer Lingus three times since the carrier floated on the stock market in 2006. The budget airline currently has a 29.8 per cent stake in Aer Lingus, making it the biggest shareholder. On Friday, the company revealed that it would back the IAG takeover.

The deal also paves the way for the Irish government to sell its 25 per cent stake in the company, reports the BBC.

This afternoon, stocks in IAG were up 7.56 per cent to 560.56.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.