AbbVie to buy Pharmacyclics in 21bn deal

The deal will give AbbVie access to the world’s top-selling cancer drugs.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2015 2:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AbbVie announced yesterday (March 4th) that it will buy cancer drugmaker Pharmacyclics in a $21 billion (£13.8 billion) deal. The deal – signed off by the board of directors of both companies – is comprised of 58 per cent cash and 42 per cent AbbVie stock, AbbVie said in a press release. It will pay $261.25 per share.

AbbVie will gain access to top-selling cancer drugs, as Pharmacyclics manufactures Imbruvica. "Imbruvica received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2013 and is the only therapy to have received three breakthrough therapy designations by the FDA," AbbVie chief executive Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.

Global sales to hit $5.8bn

"Imbruvica is not only complementary to AbbVie's oncology pipeline, it has demonstrated strong clinical efficacy across a broad range of hematologic malignancies."

Pharmacyclics expects US sales of Imbruvica to hit $1 billion this year, with global sales expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2020, according to Reuters.

AbbVie surprised markets by winning the bid against competitors such as Johnson & Johnson. Several news outlets including Bloomberg News as late as Wednesday evening were reporting Johnson & Johnson would announce a deal for Pharmacyclics.

In a statement, J&J said: "We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the team at AbbVie to further develop and commercialise this important therapy for patients and their health care teams."

The deal – which comes less than three years after Abbott Laboratories spun off its proprietary drug business into a new company, Abbvie – expected to close in the middle of the year.

Last October, AbbVie failed to buy Dublin-based Shire Plc.The Chicago company's shareholders voted against the $54 billion takeover offer after the US government's decided to reduce tax benefits for firms merging overseas. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.