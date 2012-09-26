AAR bid for BP s 50 stake in TNK BP looks difficult

Speculation out in the markets this morning indicated that the billionaire quartet of Fridman, Khan, Vekselberg and Blavatnik which is represented by the AAR consortium […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2012 10:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Speculation out in the markets this morning indicated that the billionaire quartet of Fridman, Khan, Vekselberg and Blavatnik which is represented by the AAR consortium are looking to acquire BP’s 50% stake in the TNK-BP joint venture and may launch a bid by mid-October.

Speculation has been on going about who may purchase BP’s 50% stake after the oil giant confirmed in June it was looking to sell their portion of the JV. AAR originally made clear that they would be willing to buy half of BP’s stake for a sum of around $10bn but that speculative offer was seen as undervalued by BP.

Recent weeks has shown that BP could look to use the sale of their stake to take equity in Russian oil giant Rosneft. A meeting between BP’s CEO Bob Dudley and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin last week is confirmed to have seen BP reiterate their commitment to stay in Russia, albeit even without their stake in TNK-BP, and to buy a stake in Rosneft. Rumours has also been flying that Rosneft is talking to various bankers in an effort to finance the purchase some or all of BP’s 50% stake in the joint venture with AAR.

A quick connection of the dots suggests far that unless AAR make a significant offer of well above $20bn for the 50% stake, a likely sweetener of around $25bn is seen as a minimum offer, then BP could look to sell their stake to Rosneft in return for cash and equity in Rosneft, ticking two boxes that BP is seeking to do. Given the somewhat volatile relationship between BP and AAR, it would appear that this still remains the most likely scenario amongst others that are visibly on the table thus far. Yet still, the politics of this deal remains a highly volatile element in the proceedings of BP’s stake sale in TNK-BP.

European markets start lower on growth concerns
European markets tracked a sell-off in US markets overnight to open lower by between 1% andf 1.7% as risk assets continued to be wound down by investors.

A profit warning by Caterpillar last night on slowing global growth followed that of a number of bellwether firms to cut their year estimates including FedEx. Chinese stocks also fell before the start to trading in European markets and were on track to suffer their biggest quarterly decline in a year as Chinese investors preserve cash on fears of a lack of impetus of Chinese monetary policy and slowing growth. Whilst the easing measures of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan has helped to support broader global equity markets, it appears that western share markets are now playing catch up on the bearish moves seen in emerging markets to which established economies are relying on to speed global growth at a time of serious economic headwinds and austerity in Europe.

The bounce back in the Dollar Index from support levels is somewhat concerning, particularly as it comes despite the Fed’s open ended stimulus efforts, which is typically bearish for the US dollar. With the dollar seen as a defensive hedge, investment flows out of risk assets such as stocks is something that needs careful attention.

3 Factors to Watch

Three factors will dictate how long lived the correction we have seen in equity markets will last.

First and foremost, the motivation of investors to pick up stocks from their lows.

Secondly, monetary policy from the People’s Bank of China, which many investors are still awaiting developments on.

And finally, but of equal importance, developments in Spain. We have seen a German led move this week to call into question the ability of the ESM’s funds to directly fund Spanish banks as part of the original €100bn agreement to help Spain this summer. Add to that concerns over the strength of Rajoy’s government and Catalonia’s calls for a secession, Spain’s ‘willingness’ or ‘unwillingness’ to seek ECB assistance through Outright Monetary Transactions will likely play a large role in helping to suppress rising euro zone tensions in the market.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.