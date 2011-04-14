A fairly subdued early Asian session

EUR/USD Range: 1.4407 – 1.4514 Support: 1.4400 Resistance: 1.4520/50 A fairly subdued early Asian session was awoken as the MAS re-centered the NEER upwards with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 14, 2011 12:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4407 – 1.4514
Support: 1.4400
Resistance: 1.4520/50
A fairly subdued early Asian session was awoken as the MAS re-centered the NEER upwards with initial attempts to take euro higher on the news thwarted as strong yen demand emerged at the Tokyo fix which weighed heavily on euro-yen. The cross dropped back from around Y121.20 to Y120.19, the move dragging euro-dollar through the NY low to $1.4407 before demand emerged to cushion. This early move to risk aversion reversed as local equity markets pared losses, the recovery in euro-yen providing euro-dollar with the initial lift. This recovery caught the market sitting short, a rush to cover providing the momentum that took rate through the opening level and on to $1.4509 into Europe. Resistance seen placed around $1.4510, stronger between $1.4520/30 with the barrier at $1.4530 still in play until Friday.
USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 83.20 – 83.93
Support: 83.15
Resistance: 84.00
MAS re-centering NEER upwards appeared to be the catalyst that sparked the Asian market awake overnight, with strong Japanese fund demand for yen emerging into the Tokyo fix adding to a move to risk aversion as Asian equity markets moved into negative territory. Euro-yen came under heavy sell pressure which took this rate from around Y121.20 to Y120.19, the move dragging dollar-yen through its key 200-dma level at Y83.48. This break triggered stops, the added momentum triggering further stops below Y83.30 before profit take demand emerged at Y83.25 to underpin (one trader notes some ‘strange’ activity on EBS at the lows which has caused a disparity in what some are calling the low. Now that the 200-dma has been broken market will now focus on a NY close below this level to confirm bearish tone.
GBPUSD
GBPUSDY
Range: 1.6254 – 1.6365
Support: 1.6200
Resistance: 1.6390
Sterling gained buoyancy by the release of improved Nationwide consumer confidence data, which in turn allowed euro-sterling to track early euro-dollar slippage, the cross triggering stops through the NY base at stg0.88705 which took it to session lows of stg0.8860. The recovery in cross yen, as well as the heavy tone in euro-sterling saw cable bounce back through its opening level, pushing on to a session high of $1.6347, extending in Europe to $1.6359. A break of $1.6360 to expose stops, which if triggered to open a move on toward $1.6380/85 ($1.6382 76.4% $1.6430/1.6227). Light UK data calendar with attention on BOE Fisher 1100GMT.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.