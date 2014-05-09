A decent year for BT

Telecoms heavyweight, BT, garnered some positive reaction yesterday (8th May) following the release of its latest market update. For its full-year ended 31st March, BT […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2014 5:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Telecoms heavyweight, BT, garnered some positive reaction yesterday (8th May) following the release of its latest market update.

For its full-year ended 31st March, BT reported group revenue of £18.3bn and EBITDA of some £6.1bn.  Both were flat versus the prior year but it marks a turn from revenue declines posted by BT over recent years.

The company’s full-year results were certainly helped by decent performance in the fourth quarter, thanks predominantly to its Consumer division.

Indeed, on a divisional basis, BT’s Consumer business was the standout performer in the quarter: revenue was up 9% at some £1.1bn and EBITDA grew 5%, coming in at £216m.

The strong performance in that division – which contrasts to declines across the rest of BT’s businesses – was thanks mainly to the company’s recent investments.

BT’s investments

Following something of a difficult time over the last few years, BT embarked on cost control measures to help support margins, as the company looked to chase growth by making a series of investments.

Those investments included pushing ahead with its fibre optic network rollout, as well as foraying into sports television (BT Sport).

That’s seemingly bearing fruit, with the company’s retail fibre optic broadband customers now over 2 million and BT Sport now claiming some 3 million direct customers (5 million including wholesale).

BT’s shares

In addition, BT set about keeping shareholders sweet with a 15% hike in full-year dividend, together with the promise to increase dividend by 10%-15% for each of the next two years.

All of that helped inch the company’s shares up around 3% (slightly down today), bringing the total ascent since lows last month to around 9%.  That’s still some 7% off this year’s peak in February.

That said, elusive top-line growth in the company’s other businesses remains – that’s aside from the widely-discussed concerns over BT’s notable pension deficit (£5.6bn net of tax), which could pressure the company.

Still, the company’s latest results show that it’s heading in the right direction.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.