Shell Q4 preview: Where next for SHEL stock?

With oil and gas prices rising and the sale of its assets in the Permian basin wrapped-up, investors are expecting shareholder returns to accelerate in 2022.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
February 1, 2022 12:57 PM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Shell release Q4 earnings?

Shell will publish fourth quarter earnings on the morning of Thursday February 3.

 

Shell Q4 earning preview

Analysts forecast Shell will report a rise in adjusted earnings to $6.27 billion in the fourth quarter, according to consensus numbers from Bloomberg. That would be up from $4.13 billion in the previous quarter and the $393 million delivered the year before.

We can see that this will be driven by significant improvements in earnings from integrated gas and its upstream unit that produces oil, with both set to benefit from higher output compared to the last quarter combined with higher prices. This is set to be countered by weaker quarter-on-quarter earnings from its oil products and chemicals divisions.

Adjusted Earnings ($, mns)

Q3 2021

Q4 2021E

Q4 2020

Integrated Gas

1,680

2,701

1,109

Upstream

1,686

3,275

(747)

Oil Products

1,212

880.9

541

- Refining & Trading

(3)

-414.5

(287)

- Marketing

1,215

997.6

828

Chemicals

395

188.6

381

 

Additional numbers from Reuters suggest adjusted Ebitda (which Shell refers to as CCS earnings) will climb to $17.81 billion from $13.46 billion in the third quarter and $7.91 billion the year before.

Cashflow from operations including working capital is expected to total $12.97 billion in the quarter. That would be more than double the $6.28 billion delivered a year ago but down from the $16.03 billion booked in the previous quarter. This is always closely-watched by investors considering it underpins the level of returns Shell makes to shareholders, with 20% to 30% of operating cashflow being funnelled back to investors through distributions.

Shell returned $1 billion to shareholders through buybacks in the third quarter and said it intended to return another $1 billion in the fourth. Having roughly returned around $1 billion per quarter during 2021, investors are hoping these will accelerate in 2022, especially as oil prices have climbed to new highs, with Brent surpassing the $90 mark for the first time since 2014 this week. Gas prices have also soared higher since the start of the new year.

Importantly, Shell has already committed to returning an additional $5.5 billion to investors in ‘early 2022’ after completing the sale of its assets in the Permian basin in the US to ConocoPhillips at the start of December. Shell said it planned to return the funds ‘at pace’.

Analysts at Bloomberg believe Shell’s decision last year to combine its A and B shares into a single share structure, which began trading at the end of January, will be beneficial as it should provide a larger pool of shares for buybacks. That decision was made around the same time the company formally changed its name to Shell PLC from Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

 

Where next for the Shell share price?

Shell shares have been trending higher since December 20 and last week hit their highest level in 23 months at 1,945p, which acted as a ceiling for the stock and attracted sellers back into the market. That is supported by the fact the RSI has tested overbought territory in the past week as that level of resistance was hit.

If it can break above that ceiling, with the RSI technically still bullish, then the initial target is the level of support seen throughout the first half of February 2020 at 1,963p. A move above here would be more significant as it brings post-pandemic highs of 2,141p, which acted as a level of support seen in late 2019, into view.

If the current ceiling holds, we could see Shell shares fall toward the 2022-low of 1,733p before targeting the 50-day sma at 1,706p and then the 100-day at 1,678p. The stock has rarely and only very briefly slipped below the 200-day sma over the past 15 months, so this should hold as the ultimate floor for the stock at 1,550p.

Shell shares climb higher as oil and gas prices rise

 

How to trade Shell stock

You can trade the Shell share price with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Shell’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Earnings season Earnings Shares market Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Royal Dutch Shell B

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.