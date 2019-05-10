Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 13 May to 17 May 2019 Part 2

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 10, 2019 3:36 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Hang Seng – Further potential decline to test key medium-term support



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 29060

Pivot (key resistance): 29500

Supports: 27290 & 26140

Next resistances: 30300 & 31200/300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected decline and met the first support/target at 28000 as per highlighted in our previous weekly outlook report (click here for a recap).

No change, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key medium-term pivotal resistance at 29500 in any bounces for a further potential decline to target the next supports at 27290 and 26140 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 03 Jan 2019 low to 03 May 2019 high & close to the ascending trendline in place since 26 Oct 2018 low).

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 29500 invalidates the bearish scenario for a push up to retest last week high of 30300 and even another impulsive up move towards the next resistance at 31200/300 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

ASX 200 – 6400 remains the key resistance to watch



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 6320

Pivot (key resistance): 6400

Supports: 6180 & 6095

Next resistance: 6495

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has traded sideways below the 6320 intermediate resistance as Australia goes to the polls on next Sat, 18 May for her federal election.

No change, 6400 remains as the key medium-term pivotal resistance for the start of a potential multi-week corrective decline to target the next supports at 6180 and 6095 in the first step.

On the other hand, clearance above 6400 with a daily close above invalidates the bearish scenario to revive the bulls for a push to towards the next resistance at 64950

DAX – Medium-term uptrend at jeopardy of reversing down



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12200

Pivot (key resistance): 12450

Supports: 11800/700 & 11315

Next resistance: 12800

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped lower as expected and broke below the 12100 level yesterday, 09 May. The medium-term uptrend of the Index in place since 26 Dec 2018 is now at risk of breaking down. The break below 12100 has led the Index to reintegrate below the major descending resistance from its 23 Jan 2018 all time high that has suggested a potential failure bullish breakout earlier on 17 Apr 2019. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has broken down below a significant corresponding support at the 50 level which indicates a built-up in medium-term downside momentum.

No change, maintain bearish bias with 12450 as key medium-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to test the 11800/700 (also the medium-term ascending channel support from 26 Dec 2018) and a break with a 4-hour close below 11700 opens up scope for a potential multi-week corrective decline to target the next support at 11315 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 26 De 2018 low to 03 May 2019 high).

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 12450 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the impulsive up move to towards the next resistance at 12800 (swing high of 27/31 Jul 2018 & Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro





Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

dow_jones_02
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 10, 2023 03:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 9, 2023 11:30 AM
      China flag
      AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 9, 2023 03:11 AM
        Research
        DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 8, 2023 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.