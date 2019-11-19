USDCAD Still in Apex

Watch crude prices. If they continue to fall, USD/CAD may continue to go bid!

November 19, 2019 7:04 PM

USD/CAD Still in Apex

I feel like every time I look at USD/CAD the pair is reversing.  The most likely reason I feel this way is because, as I have written before, it is chopping around within the apex of a long-term triangle dating back to early 2016.  As a result, the pair is oscillating around the 200-day moving average and can’t seem to drift too far away from it!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

There were two events that caused USD/CAD to go bid today.  The first was that crude oil was down over -2.5%.  The Canadian Dollar and crude oil generally have a positive correlation.  Generally, when crude oil moves lower, so does the Canadian Dollar.  In other words, when crude oil goes lower, USD/CAD will move higher.  The other event that occurred today was that the Bank of Canada’s Wilkins spoke today and said although Canada’s economy and financial system are in a good place, they still have policy room to maneuver, as well as other options such as forward guidance, if need be.  The comments are considered dovish, as the BOC has been on hold and has not mentioned any kind of maneuvering (if it needs to).

Although USD/CAD was up 0.5% today, there is strong resistance above (of course there is, price is in the apex of the triangle!)  On a 240-minute chart, price in running into the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on October 10th to the lows on October 29th at 1.3280.  There is also horizontal resistance above in the form of prior lows at 1.3290.  Just above that is a rising trendline which crosses just below 1.3300.  Take note of the higher highs in price and the lower highs in the RSI.  Today’s price took out the prior high by 1.5 pips.  Because there are 3 higher highs in price and 3 lower highs in the RSI, this is a strong warning from the market that prices may reverse.  AND the 200-day moving average is at 1.3275.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If price does reverse, the rising trendline from the long-term symmetrical triangle crosses near 1.3140.  If USD/CAD breaks through the trendline, it could retest prior lows near 1.3027. 

Watch crude prices.  If they continue to fall, USD/CAD may continue to go bid!


Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar Forex Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
Today 09:12 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ statement likely to be short and not so sweet
Today 03:36 AM
Gold, silver, copper could break to new highs if Powell, CPI allow
Today 03:13 AM
US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?
Today 12:26 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
July 6, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 6, 2024 09:00 AM
    Research
    Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 2, 2024 08:27 AM
        Crude_oil_USD
        Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 17, 2024 10:52 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.