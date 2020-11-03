The calm before the storm

A buoyant finish on Wall Street and a strong session in Asia is rolling over into Europe on Tuesday as attention turns to the US elections

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 3, 2020 3:32 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A buoyant finish on Wall Street and a strong session in Asia is rolling over into Europe on Tuesday after investors remain upbeat following solid manufacturing data from across the globe. Oil is slipping lower and gold is holding steady as attention turns to the US elections

US manufacturing activity expanded by more than expected in October, new orders surged by the most in 17 years. Chinese factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in 10 years whilst the manufacturing sector in Europe also saw a pick-up in momentum.

US election in focus
Today, the economic calendar is relatively quiet in the UK and Eurozone, with events on the other side of the Atlantic expected to drive sentiment as attention switches firmly to election day. Investors are bracing themselves for plenty of market moving headlines later tonight which is expected to bring significant volatility.

Joe Biden has been leading in the national polls by a comfortable 7 points for some time now, although the race is tighter in some key swing states, which will decide the election. 
Should Joe Biden manage to win the race, a blue wave, which includes control of the Senate is needed for the markets to really get excited about stimulus. A Republican controlled senate indicates more gridlock to come and the markets will need to drastically scale back stimulus expectations.

The topic of additional fiscal stimulus in the US has been a market moving topic over the past few weeks amid failed attempts to break the gridlock. There is a good chance that the markets are more focused on the prospect of a large fiscal stimulus 

Oil resumes selloff
Oil prices are sliding lower on Tuesday after a severe bout of volatility at the start of the week. Oil dived to a 5-month low early on Monday, but as the mood in the broader market improved the price of oil picked up, boosted further by Russia. The oil producing major indicated that it was open to the idea maintaining output cuts rather than unwinding them.
Today, the bears are taking back control as concerns over surging covid cases, more lockdown restrictions, political jitters in the US and rising production in Libya are overshadowing optimism that major producers could hold back on planned production increases.

AB Foods sees profits tumble 
AB Foods announced a 40% fall in full year earnings after the covid hit from closed Primark stores overshadowed stronger performance in its grocery, sugar and ingredients divisions. Primark’s profits plunged to £362 million from £969 million reflecting temporary store closures from the first wave. With a second wave of covid, lockdown 2.0 starting in a matter of days and AB Foods earmarking a £375 million loss from the second round of temporary closures, Primark’s lack of online presence is really being felt.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Rate Hold Expectations Pressure Markets
Today 10:07 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:11 AM
Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
Yesterday 11:57 PM
EUR/USD Weakness Brings January Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 08:25 PM
USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
Yesterday 08:07 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Yesterday 07:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 30, 2024 10:13 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.