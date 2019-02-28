Sterling steady as May plays on

Theresa May gets to play Brexit for at least another day (two weeks in fact.)

The strategic nous of Labour’s Yvette Cooper is also becoming clearer

Cooper earlier backed a (stalking horse?) amendment aiming to hold the PM to a vote to delay Brexit

But that plan was pulled at the last minute, leaving Cooper’s new amendment that simply noted a vote promised for 14th March

In another surprise, it won government backing, passing 502/20

Other key developments

Amendment protecting EU citizens’ rights agreed without a vote

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn got fully on board the Second Referendum train…though it’s going nowhere as it lacks a majority

20 Conservatives voted against Cooper’s plan whilst 88 abstained (AKA a minority)

What happens?

As things stand, the most likely fate of the government’s Brexit plan is still a defeat by 12th March, paving the way for a delay request

The cost of options expiring after 29th March continues to slide. In other words, demand to insure against or capitalise on sharp post-Brexit volatility has stopped rising