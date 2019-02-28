Sterling steady as May plays on

Theresa May gets to play Brexit for at least another day

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 28, 2019 7:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling steady as May plays on

Theresa May gets to play Brexit for at least another day (two weeks in fact.)

  • The strategic nous of Labour’s Yvette Cooper is also becoming clearer
  • Cooper earlier backed a (stalking horse?) amendment aiming to hold the PM to a vote to delay Brexit
  • But that plan was pulled at the last minute, leaving Cooper’s new amendment that simply noted a vote promised for 14th March
  • In another surprise, it won government backing, passing 502/20

Other key developments

  • Amendment protecting EU citizens’ rights agreed without a vote
  • Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn got fully on board the Second Referendum train…though it’s going nowhere as it lacks a majority
  • 20 Conservatives voted against Cooper’s plan whilst 88 abstained (AKA a minority)

What happens?

As things stand, the most likely fate of the government’s Brexit plan is still a defeat by 12th March, paving the way for a delay request

Sterling outlook

The cost of options expiring after 29th March continues to slide. In other words, demand to insure against or capitalise on sharp post-Brexit volatility has stopped rising

  • In lieu of (likely) further twists and turns, it’s now a waiting game (including for sterling)
  • Technically, note the pound is elevated above its 21-day average, which itself points higher
  • But after a 4.5% surge from February lows, caution plays against that ebullient clip continuing
  • After GBP/USD topped $1.33 for the first time since September, dips below are probable
  • January’s $1.3216 high is a target
Related tags: May Corbyn UK Europe Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.