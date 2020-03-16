Limit Down Index Futures Mask Even Worse Selling Pressure

Futures contracts on equity index ETFs are pointing to a -10% drop in major US indices at the open.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 16, 2020 8:01 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

S&P 500: “Limit Down” Index Futures Mask Even Worse Selling Pressure

Last week, countless traders became familiar with the overnight price thresholds on US equity index futures. Lest you’ve forgotten, futures contracts on the S&P 500 can only move higher or lower by 5% before reaching the price “limit” beyond which they can’t trade until markets reopen. By my count, we saw two “limit down” days (-5%) last week and one “limit up” day (+5%).

Despite unprecedented actions from central banks around the globe, including a -1.00% interest rate cut and new $700B QE program from the Federal Reserve among other dramatic actions by the RBNZ, BOJ, and BoK, equity index futures are once again locked limit down. Worse still, futures contracts on equity index ETFs, which do not have such limits, are pointing to a -10% drop in major US indices at the open.

At this point, we seem likely to see another “rare” market procedure that’s become alarmingly common of late: a 15-min “circuit breaker” pause to trading shortly after the markets open up for a -7% drop in the S&P 500. For interested traders, the relevant “circuit breaker” levels to watch on the S&P 500 today are as follows:

  • -7% Level 1 Circuit Breaker (15-minute trading pause): 2,521
  • -13% Level 2 Circuit Breaker (15-minute trading pause): 2,359
  • -20% Level 3 Circuit Breaker (trading halted for the rest of the day): 2,169


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

In terms of individual stocks to watch, pre-market trading is showing an ugly picture across the board, with every major sector poised to open sharply lower. Notable pre-market moves include the following:

  • Apple (AAPL) is plunging -12% as of writing. Though the company has reopened its stores in mainland China, it’s closed all of its other outlets for the next two weeks.
  • Airline stocks are collapsing, with Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) both poised to open down by more than -14%.
  • Big bank stocks are also on the selling block, despite the Fed’s attempts to keep them well financed: Bank of America (BAC) -17%, JP Morgan Chase (JPM) -16%, Goldman Sachs (GS) -13%, Citigroup (C) -18%
  • Even video conferencing standout Zoom Communications (ZM) is pointing to a -4% lower open.

As it stands, traders are desperate for a big fiscal stimulus package from the US government. As others have noted, the fundamental nature of the virus and resulting quarantine cannot be solved by monetary policy; it will require direct payments and subsidies from the federal government to tide households and businesses over while they wait out the worst of the virus’s spread.

Unless and until we see progress on the fiscal stimulus front, US stocks (and equity markets the world over) will remain under pressure.


Related tags: Apple Bank Stocks Coronavirus Abe

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.