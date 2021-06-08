If you cant trade Bitcoin look to USDRUB

Bitcoin and USD/RUB currently have a strong positive correlation.

June 8, 2021 5:00 PM

If you can’t trade Bitcoin, look to USD/RUB!

Bitcoin has had a ton of volatility lately.  There are any number of reasons that the cryptocurrency could have been selling off lately: 

  • China is cracking down on Bitcoin (India already banned it)
  • Elon Musk sent out a tweet
  • US companies were hacked (presumably by Russian hackers)
  • The US government retrieved ransom Bitcoin
  • The IRS asks Congress to regulate cryptos

The reason doesn’t really matter.  All we know is that Bitcoin has moved lower, and based on technical analysis, it appears that it may be heading lower. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After putting in a rounding top formation through the first 4 months of 2021, Bitcoin began to move lower and toward the latter half of May.  Price then began consolidating in a pennant formation near the 50% retracement level from the March 2020 lows to the highs on April 14th between 35,000 and 40,000. On June 7th, Bitcoin broke below the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the pennant.  The target for a pennant is the length of the pennant “pole”, added to the breakdown point from the pennant.  In this case the target is near 6,700.  However, if price does move to target, it must first break through the May 19th lows of 30,066, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe, near 27,169, and the long-term former resistance level (now a support level) at 19,666.

USD/RUB

USD/RUB has been trading sideways in a symmetrical triangle since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.  After a brief false breakdown below the bottom trendline of the triangle in mid-March of this year, price bounced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd, 2020 highs to the March 2021 lows near 77.75 and formed a head and shoulders pattern. In early May, USD/RUB broke below both the neckline of the shorter-term head and shoulders, the bottom upward sloping trendline of the longer-term symmetrical triangle, and the 200 Day Moving Average, between 74.80/75.35.  On June 8th, price took out the March 16th lows near 72.53 and appears to be on its way to the head and shoulders target of 71.50. Below there is horizontal support from June 2020 near 70.55.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Correlation Coefficient

As discussed in our recent webinar, according to Investopedia, the correlation coefficient is a statistical measure of strength of the relationship between the relative movements of 2 variables.  The values range between -1.0 and +1.0.  If the value is greater than 0.00 it means that the 2 values are positively correlated.  A reading of +1.00 shows a prefect positive correlation, or that the 2 variables move in the same direction.  A reading of -1.00 shows a perfect negative correlation, or that the 2 variables move in opposite directions.  The closer the reading to +/- 1.00, the greater the correlation.  A reading of 0.00 means there is no correlation between the 2 variables.

The bottom of the chart above shows the correlation coefficient for Bitcoin and USD/RUB on a daily timeframe.  The current value is +0.83, meaning that the correlation between the 2 variables (or assets) is strong.  On a daily timeframe, as Bitcoin moves lower, USD/RUB moves lower as well.  Therefore, if one believes Bitcoin will continue lower, there is a strong likelihood that USD/RUB will move lower as well.  However, as you can see, correlations change over time.  Most of the time prior to late April, the correlation was negative! 

Notice that on the 240-minute timeframe below that the correlation is currently +0.85, stronger than on the daily timeframe.  Therefore, it can be traded on this shorter timeframe as well.   However, also notice that the RSI on the 240-minute USD/RUB chart is extremely oversold, near 21.  Price may be due for a bounce towards the bottom trendline of the wedge above near 72.67, which acts as first level of resistance. There is also horizontal resistance just above at 72.75.  Above there, resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 73.40. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Bitcoin and USD/RUB currently have a strong positive correlation.  Therefore, if one is looking to trade Bitcoin, but can’t, USD/RUB may currently be a good substitute.  If one currently believes Bitcoin will move higher, USD/RUB should follow it higher most of the time.  If one currently believes Bitcoin will move lower, USD/RUB should follow it lower over time. 

Note that the correlation coefficient won’t tell you the magnitude of the move, only how strongly related the direction is between the 2 variables.  Also, correlations change over time and across different timeframes, so make sure to pay attention to see if it is changing!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.