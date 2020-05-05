Hugo Boss key resistance at 27E

Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, reported that 1Q EBIT slumped 75% on year to 14 million euros and revenue declined 16% (-17% currency-adjusted) to 555 million euros, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 4:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hugo Boss: key resistance at 27,27E

Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion house, reported that 1Q EBIT slumped 75% on year to 14 million euros and revenue declined 16% (-17% currency-adjusted) to 555 million euros, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company said it will suspend the dividend payment for fiscal year 2019, except for the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 euro per share. 

Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "HUGO BOSS hence expects currency-adjusted Group sales to decrease by at least 50% in the second quarter. Nevertheless, the company is confident that from the third quarter on, the retail environment will gradually improve. This should also positively impact the Group's sales and earnings development in the second half of the year."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains capped by a key horizontal resistance at 27,27E (March 16th gap). Bollinger bands are narrowing meaning that the price is likely to fluctuate within a trading range on a short term basis. Readers may want to wait until the stock price breaks above the resistance at 27,27E before opening long positions. 

As long as 27,27E is resistance, the price could fall again towards March 19th low at 19,11E. A break above 27,27E would call for a quick rise towards 34E (20WMA).

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Earnings Coronavirus Germany

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
Yesterday 11:22 PM
It’s time to reassess the US dollar outlook
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Soft US Data Drives EUR/USD Higher and DAX to Record
Yesterday 03:17 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: Stuck Between US Inflation, OPEC Policies, and Chinese Demand Potential
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises towards record highs after CPI cools
Yesterday 01:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

stocks_05
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
    stocks_08
    DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 5, 2024 08:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.