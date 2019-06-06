﻿

Europe to regain the spotlight

In recent weeks the focus has been on escalating global trade tensions and implications for markets. Tonight, it is Europe’s chance to regain the spotlight at its monthly ECB interest rate meeting and courtesy of problem child, Italy again waving a defiant fist at Brussels.

June 6, 2019 3:02 AM

In recent weeks the focus has been on escalating global trade tensions and implications for markets. Tonight, it is Europe’s chance to regain the spotlight at its monthly ECB interest rate meeting and courtesy of problem child, Italy again waving a defiant fist at Brussels.

Firstly a few words on the ECB meeting at which no change in interest rates is expected. Instead, the focus will be on the details of the latest targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO). In simple terms, TLTRO is an ECB monetary policy mechanism that provides cheap funding to banks in the hope that banks will lend the money out to business and consumers to stimulate the economy.

Also, at tonight’s meeting, the ECB will publish its updated macroeconomic projections. With geopolitical risks from the trade war rising, core inflation entrenched well below the ECB's target, along with soft economic data, the ECB is expected to confirm that economic risks are to the downside and for ECB President Draghi to adopt a dovish tone.

Also bubbling away in the background is mounting concern over Italy. If you recall, Italy is governed by a coalition of two populist parties, Lega and the Five Star movement which have promised to cut taxes and increase spending to stimulate a stagnant Italian economy.

A policy mix that would add to Italy’s monstrous pile of public debt and prompted the IMF to warn overnight of the risks posed by Italian debt. Reports also surfacing that the EU would commence legal proceedings against Italy, unless it reduces its budget deficits.

Contrary to reducing budget deficits and as a creative way of avoiding breaking eurozone deficit rules, the Italian government has floated the idea of a parallel currency. The mini BOT, as it is being referred to, would be used to finance deficit spending. If the mini BOT were introduced, it would be the end of the eurozone and likely a catastrophe for markets.

While common sense is expected to prevail, the threat of the mini BOT, like the ECB meeting tonight present downside risks to the EURUSD. This goes a good way to explaining the EURUSD rejection of higher prices overnight, to return to the comfort of its former 1.1250/1.1100 range.

Europe to regain the spotlight

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 6th of June 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Italy

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Yesterday 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
March 14, 2024 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
March 14, 2024 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Italy articles

Research
Lottomatica IPO: Everything you need to know about Lottomatica
By:
Ryan Thaxton
April 19, 2023 02:40 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Italy seeks to bring Draghi out of retirement, but it can’t help the Euro
    By:
    February 3, 2021 11:23 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Italy is downgraded
      By:
      Global author
      April 29, 2020 02:39 AM
        Currency prices
        Worries of Coronavirus Plague World Markets
        By:
        February 24, 2020 09:23 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.