Equity Brief Strong earnings crush the weak

After a precarious start, markets have largely succeeded in keeping this week’s rally going

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2019 1:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [24/7/2019 5:06 PM]

  • After a precarious start, punctuated by the U.S. Justice Department’s broadside against Big Tech and the latest negative Deutsche Bank surprises, markets have largely succeeded in keeping this week’s rally going
  • Investors even decided to look through a spate of deeply sobering reports from high profile names, including Caterpillar and Boeing
  • Europe’s all-inclusive STOXX was actually down about 1% early on before managing to snap out of it. It last traded a half-tenth of a point higher
  • The markets’ thought process was quite visible: a bleak set of PMIs, including from Europe’s least defeasible economy, Germany, prompted knee-jerk selling to begin with. The realisation that these surveys bake the prospects of ECB action in more firmly then took over, even though a cut to deeper negative territory as soon as tomorrow wouldn’t cohere with known protocol, or the economic threat level
  • Italy’s deputy PM Matteo Salvini did his part to reduce such risks, taking investors off tenterhooks about a possible snap election by backing the fractured coalition. Notoriously volatile BTP yields hadn’t exactly taken flight amid the prospect of yet another government collapse, indicating markets were unconvinced it could happen. The 10-year rate remains close to 2019 lows
  • The euro’s decline to its weakest since May, also anticipating the European Central Bank policy meeting, may help account for equity buyers’ relaxed mood too. By contrast, sterling continues to edge, slowly, off two-year lows. Boris ‘No-deal’ Johnson has entered No. 10 Downing Street. The pound still poses little threat to UK blue-chips, but in-line with one of the ‘most hated market correlations’, the FTSE underperforms large EU peers anyway

Corporate News

  • Daimler and Peugeot reported divergent quarterly fortunes though neither of their shares fell, allowing the STOXX Automobile and Auto Components sub-indices to sharply outperform with gains of 1.6% a piece a bit earlier. PEU still managed to make a profit despite a weaker sales outlook. Its shares rose 2.3%. The sting from DAI’s €1.6bn operating loss was removed by a pre-announcement earlier this month. Fresh news on Tuesday of deeper cost cuts and a reduced line-up allowed investors to keep momentum from Tuesday’s stake buy news going. The stock was up 2.7% just now
  • No such luck for the year’s other beleaguered sector. Especially when Deutsche Bank is reporting earnings which somehow manage to surprise quite sharply to the downside, even after management has kept up a running commentary of travails for the whole month. STOXX financials were latterly down 0.6%
  • The game may also be up for miners, with Liberum and Credit Suisse eyeing iron ore prices and failing to find reasons for further upside. STOXX Materials index down 0.5%
  • The U.S. earnings slate is just getting started though already large. Large-cap standouts so far: Boeing, Caterpillar, UPS, Snap and AT&T. The plane maker’s shares slid a contained 2% after it reported negative free cash flow of $1.01bn that wasn’t as dire as feared, though make no mistake, that was the high point. BA added fresh delay to the 777x programme, posted a 35% revenue fall (again less bad than expected) and a $5.82 ‘core’ EPS loss vs. Wall Street’s $1.98/share profit view. CAT shares fell harder, down 4%, after the digger company reduced 2019 profit guidance to the lower end of its forecast range. T was last up 2.9%. Despite deeper than forecast wireless and video subscriber losses, buyers seem to find raised free cash flow guidance—to $28bn from about $26bn before—reassuring. SNAP did win more subscribers, so shares leap 16%. Even UPS rises a frothy 8%, though at least after a creditable beat. It appears to be due to next-day demand; code for not having been waylaid by Amazon Prime in Q2

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified

Related tags: Indices Germany 40 Mining Shares market Tech Stocks UK 100 Wall Street Euro GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.