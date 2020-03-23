Dax Lower As Coronavirus Carnage Continues

Eurozone consumer confidence data will be in focus later today. Analysts are expecting confidence to drop to -13 in March, down from -6 the previous month. The data comes after last week’s German IFO business climate index fell by the most since 1991, as coronavirus crisis takes its toll on confidence.

Dax levels to watch

Dax futures are trading at 8540, as the index faces another drop lower on the open. The futures have picked up from the low overnight 8018, however are struggling with resistance at 8612/20.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 8612 (today’s high/ 50 sma & 100 sma on 1-hour chart). A move above that strong resistance level could see more buyers come in and open the doors to 8804 (high 20th March) before 9100 (100 sma).

On the downside support can be seen at 7990 (low 19th March) prior to historical lows of 7800 (low June’13) and 7600 (low April’13).







