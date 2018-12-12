Daily Brexit update May faces No Confidence though markets have lots

For the second time in two years the British government is on the brink of collapse, but markets are, overall, buoyant.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2018 10:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: May faces ‘No Confidence’ though markets have lots

For the second time in two years the British government is on the brink of collapse, but markets are, overall, buoyant. That includes sterling. After slumping to a new 20-month low early on, it has surged. That’s partly due to profits being realised on short trades. There’s also optimism on the fate of Theresa May with bookies pointing to a strong chance that she will win a no confidence vote tonight. More to the point, markets are factoring in higher chances of a more favourable Brexit deal, or even no Brexit at all.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: The pound traded against the dollar was up some 140 pips from latest 20-month lows just now. Much of the move reflects profit realisation, but the motivation for short sellers to cover now is instructive.  It reflects a growing assessment that worst-case risks are decreasing. Still, the technical price chart of sterling traded against the dollar below shows the market is now well within the range where selling has been most intense this week (see ellipse). The probability of clearing $1.266 resistance, sustainably, looks quite low. Technical and fundamental overhead pressure are well baked-in. Options are projecting that the biggest swings in the pound for over two years could be seen sometime between today and over the next three months. Hence, despite optimism, sterling could yet set fresh 20-month lows and worse in the near term.

GBP/JPY: Sterling’s most volatile pair is now ironically 0.5% higher for the week. What’s more, the pound is sitting pretty above former resistance at ¥142.75. We didn’t expect that to give way so quickly. Everything about the pound suggests it remains under considerable pressure and that its upward reflex will fade before long. The key 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) is dipping and trades at ¥144.31, close to last week’s consolidation highs. These could now be targets for buyers. Objectively though, the EMA shows the weight of prevailing sentiment remains against the pound.

EUR/USD: This market appears to have ‘decoupled’ from Brexit in recent days. Unlike sterling pairs, its three-week range is largely intact. New-found relative immunity to the EU-UK divorce is likely to be fleeting. Still, the first catalyst to push the single currency higher or lower is more likely to be the ECB after the central bank’s statement and commentary on Thursday.

EUR/GBP: One of the few major pairs in which the pound is falling hard. A 60-pip loss slashes about half of the pound’s gain this week. Talk is rife that Italy could impose a lower deficit target. If so, it would be one of the biggest fundamental boosts the single currency has seen for months, albeit from anticipation alone.

UK 100: The FTSE last stood 1.3% higher having strengthened steadily since open. Only around a tenth of its shares have traded lower on Wednesday. Of these, most are down less than 1% and are reacting to concerns unrelated to Brexit. The biggest driver of the rebound across global markets like the FTSE is that investors are beginning to buy Washington’s take on trade talks.

Germany 30: Assurances from Trump on trade boost a clutch of giant carmakers listed on the German benchmark. In fact, all of the market’s large industrial groups are elevated.

Lloyds: If Lloyds is as accurate a gauge of sentiment on British equities as it often seems to be, its solid 1.7% rise at last look points to a strong expectation of good news.

Barclays: Barclays is benefiting from the best of both worlds: Brexit and trade, lifting the stock as much as 3% on Wednesday.

Shell: Good weekly oil inventory readings keep a floor under oil prices, but much uncertainty remains. Shell was up just 0.3% just now.

BP: Having outperformed Shell for a few sessions, a small fall on the day by the No.2 oil company makes some sense.


Related tags: Lloyds Options Shares market Sterling May UK 100 USD UK Europe Forex Brexit Oil EUR Germany 40 Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Lloyds articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    February 22, 2023 02:59 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Lloyds 2022 earnings preview: Where next for the LLOY share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      February 20, 2023 09:18 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Lloyds share price hits 7-week high on rosier outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 27, 2022 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.