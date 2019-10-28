China spurs Bitcoin revival

At half time during a BBQ for last weekend’s Australia vs England Rugby World Cup Quarter Final, the topic of conversation turned to Bitcoin and about possible catalysts for a revival in price.
One of my buddies who works in the real estate industry and by virtue enjoys all things market related was confident that the next leg higher in Bitcoin would be a result of the scheduled 2020 halving of Bitcoin. The halving refers to a reduction in the reward that miners received for creating new bitcoin bocks from 12.5 Bitcoin to 6.25 Bitcoin thereby reducing the supply of new Bitcoin coming into the market by half.

October 28, 2019 12:40 AM

At half time during a BBQ for last weekend’s Australia vs England Rugby World Cup Quarter Final, the topic of conversation turned to Bitcoin and about possible catalysts for a revival in price.

One of my buddies who works in the real estate industry and by virtue enjoys all things market related was confident that the next leg higher in Bitcoin would be a result of the scheduled 2020 halving of Bitcoin. The halving refers to a reduction in the reward that miners received for creating new bitcoin bocks from 12.5 Bitcoin to 6.25 Bitcoin thereby reducing the supply of new Bitcoin coming into the market by half.

I argued that the halving event was already well known to the market and the upcoming reduction in supply should mostly be baked into the price of Bitcoin. After canvassing a few other possibilities our attention returned to the game.

Of course, the other possibilities discussed did not extend to Chinese President Xi Jinping making comments just a few days later that China should “seize the opportunity” of blockchain technology. After previously banning exchanges and cryptocurrencies President Xi’s comment put pressure on other leaders to either embrace or ban the blockchain technology which underpins Bitcoin.

In the lead up to President Xi’s comments, there was some reasons to expect Bitcoin should hold the support ahead of $7k, which included the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the December $3.1k low up to $13.8k high of June, including a 5 wave decline and bullish divergence via the RSI indicator.

Technically, the weekends break and close above the trend channel resistance and the 200 days moving average at $8.9k goes a long way towards confirming Bitcoin put in tradable Wave IV low at last week’s 7293 low. We favour opening longs in Bitcoin on dips back towards $9.2k with stops placed below $7.2k. The target for the trade is a move to the $15/16k area.

China spurs Bitcoin revival

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 28th of October 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Bitcoin_100USD
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
By:
Michael Boutros
December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
    Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 11, 2024 10:49 PM
      Bitcoin_surveillance
      Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 10, 2024 01:57 AM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 7, 2024 07:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.