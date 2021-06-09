BOC recap No taper but watch for catalysts on Thursday

Although the BOC meeting has passed, there are still catalysts which could cause USD/CAD some volatility

June 9, 2021 5:16 PM

BOC recap: No taper…but watch for catalysts on Thursday!

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged today at 0.25% as expected.  In addition, they also left bond buying purchases unchanged at C$3 billion per week.   In other words, they did not decrease the amount of bonds are currently buying per week.  At their meeting on April 21st, the BOC cut their bond buying from C$4 billion/week to C$3 billion/week.  As we discussed in our BOC preview, the reason the BOC did not choose to taper was twofold:

  1. Two consecutive months of weaker than expected employment data since their last meeting on April 21st
  2. Canada is still not fully reopened after a third wave of coronavirus cases

Having said that, the BOC left guidance unchanged on policy and inflation.  They will continue to provide extraordinary monetary policy until their inflation target of 2% is sustainably achieved.   However, current expectations are that the  BOC will taper at the July meeting.

Everything you wanted to know about the Bank of Canada

Deputy Governor Timothy Lane will be speaking on Thursday on the digital transformation and Canada’s economic resistance.  The text will be available at 1:00pm ET and a press conference will begin at 2:20pm, with Q&A.  Watch for any hints from the Deputy Governor as to if the BOC will be ready to taper come July.

USD/CAD had sold off into the BOC statement earlier today, however, went bid immediately following the release.  This indicates that traders were hoping to get a head start on a BOC “taper” and covered shorts when there was “no taper”.  However, given the range on the day in USD/CAD, neither the bulls nor the beats could push the pair out of this week’s tight range between 1.2057 and 1.2118.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

We have been monitoring the current trading range since the beginning of May for USD/CAD between 1.2006 and 1.2203. Price has been in a descending triangle since May 13th and has tested the 1.2000 psychological support level several times.  The expectation from a descending triangle is that price will break lower it nears the apex.  However, after today’s BOC statement, price moved higher, above the top downward sloping trendline.  1.2250 provides the first level of resistance for the pair.  If price breaks above, horizontal resistance crosses near 1.2365, just ahead of the long-term downward sloping trendline of a bearish wedge comes into play near 1.2400.  If price pulls back into the range, first support is at this week’s lows of 1.2057 ahead of the recent lows at 1.2006/1.2000.  Below there, USD/CAD could fall to the April 2017 lows near 1.1917.  The price target for the previously mentioned descending triangle is near 1.1840.

Source: Tradingview City Index

Also note that while Crude Oil has been trending higher since May 21st,  USD/CAD has been moving sideways.  WTI futures pushed above $70 today and pulled back.  If Crude oil does continue to pullback under $70, USD/CAD may go bid.


Source: Tradingview, City Index

What factors move the price of oil?

Although the BOC meeting has passed, there are still catalysts which could cause USD/CAD some volatility.  BOC’s Lane speaks tomorrow, and crude oil could move lower under $70.  In addition, the US releases CPI in the morning, which could give the USD a jolt.  Keep an eye on USD/CAD for possible volatility tomorrow.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex BOC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Today 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.