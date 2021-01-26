﻿

Apple Q1 earnings preview

Apple Q1 earnings are due after the close on Wednesday. Expectations are for a stellar quarter as the stock price trades around its all time high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When
Wednesday 27th January, after the market close

The only way is up

Apple will report Q1 earnings after hitting a fresh all time high of over $145 earlier in the week after Wedbush upped it price target to $170. 
The stock has had a phenomenal 2020, more than doubling since the mid March lows as demand for Apple products and services soared through the pandemic and despite a major anti-trust lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department against Alphabet which could impact the lucrative Apple – Alphabet partnership.

Hardware - stellar quarter?
Q1 is typically a strong quarter for revenue thanks to holiday sales and owing to the first full quarter of the news iPhone sales. 12th generation iPhone sales are expected to be impressive, in addition to sales of Macs given the WFH and remote working climate.

Services 
Services will also be closely watched as the company attempts to pivot more towards services. The services include streaming services such as movie and entertainment Apple +, video game seller Apple Arcade, Apple Pay and other services. Attention will be on the Apple One bundle and also its fitness package. The services revenue tends to be more predictable and stable than the hardware numbers  and boasts stronger margins.

Expectations
EPS $1.39 on Revenue $102.62 billion vs EPS $1.25 & Revenue $88.5 in the same period a year earlier.

Apple technical analysis
Apple has surged 80% across the year and hit a fresh all time high if $145 earlier this week.

It trades in a series of higher highs and higher lows and also above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart indicating a well-established bullish trend.

The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it remains above 50 but under the key overbought level of 70.

Whilst the price has eased back mildly today, the uptrend is still firmly intact with immediate resistance at 145, beyond which $150 round number could come into play. 

Support can be seen as $125, the confluence if horizontal support and the 50 sma.

Learn more about trading equities

Related tags: Apple Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: RBNZ not wilting on inflation focus despite double dip recession
Today 03:19 AM
Bonds just delivered a message to traders about the US inflation report
Today 01:09 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks ease ahead of US CPI and bank earnings
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA flat ahead of tomorrow's inflation data
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Charts point to extreme overbought levels – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      apple_04
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 13, 2023 10:03 AM
        apple_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 8, 2023 08:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.