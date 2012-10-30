Will NYSE open tomorrow

The New York Stock Exchange may be able to open again tomorrow after tests were carried out.


October 30, 2012 5:15 PM
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) could be set to reopen tomorrow (October 31st) after the Wall Street institution conducted tests to return trading to normal.

Manhattan's markets have been dark for two days now since Hurricane Sandy landed on the US's east coast, blowing winds of up to 90mph across states including New York, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina.

Flooding has been reported across the eastern seaboard and the NYSE has been testing for a back-up plan that would be necessary if storm damage prevented it from reopening the floor in the morning.

If this is the case, NYSE Arca – its electronic market – would be the main market for stocks listed in the Big Apple and companies have already began testing their systems on NYSE Arca.

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed on a stable footing at the end of the day on Friday, with the former finishing at 13107.2 points and the Nasdaq ending on an index value of 2987.9 points.

