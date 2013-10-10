WH Smith shares rocket on profits news

Profits are up at WH Smith.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2013 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WH Smith's share price has shot up today (October 10th) after the firm's latest trading update.

Stocks in the company rose by around eight per cent after it announced its full-year profits were up by six per cent to £108 million.

WH Smith's profits beat expectations laid out by analysts ahead of the statement's release and the firm also revealed a new £50 million share buyback scheme.

The rise in the share price of WH Smith also boosted the FTSE 100, which was up 42.83 points to 6,380.74 this morning, reports BBC News.

Hopes the US government shutdown could soon come to an end was cited as one of the reasons for the improved conditions on the index.

US president Barack Obama is still trying to agree a new budget deal with Congress ahead of a deadline relating to the debt ceiling later in the month.

Energy company Centrica – which owns British Gas – saw its stocks rise 1.5 per cent, while rival SSE was up 1.6 per cent after announcing its tariffs are to be increased.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.