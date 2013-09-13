Wetherspoon announces record ale sales

Record ale sales have been announced by JD Wetherspoon.


September 13, 2013 12:15 PM
JD Wetherspoon has revealed the pub chain has hit record sales of ale and cider in its latest financial results.

The company announced that its profit before tax and exceptional items was up 6.3 per cent to £76.9 million, while like-for-like sales were up by 5.8 per cent.

JD Wetherspoon confirmed that total sales saw growth of seven per cent to £1.28 billion, while food sales were up by almost 11 per cent and like-for-like bar sales increased by 3.8 per cent.

Chairman Tim Martin used his statement in the financial results to criticise the government over the amount of tax the pub trade has to pay when compared to supermarkets.

He said it was "unsustainable to have far higher taxes for the pub industry than those for supermarkets".

Following the announcement of the financial results, the share price of JD Wetherspoon is down in the early stages of trading this morning (September 13th).

At 08:27 BST, its stock was selling 1.09 per cent lower than at the start of the session.

