Weather hits US dollar but pound heads for 2 5 year high

The USD struggled yesterday after more bad weather hit its confidence and Washington offices closed as the snow moved in. The retails sales were released […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 14, 2014 9:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The USD struggled yesterday after more bad weather hit its confidence and Washington offices closed as the snow moved in.

The retails sales were released via online with little to be happy about: a shock drop related to bad weather, again, and a rise in unemployment left the SUD with a bid tone for most of the day.

A good week for the pound continues after GBP took advantage of the poor US data and headed for the two-and-half year high at 1.6667, which was met with a lot of resistance.

Today, there’s little data out from the US and GBP and we’re currently looking for stops above to perhaps get pushed through.

Data to look for today is mainly about the EUR GDP: the individual countries are being released before the whole euro area is released. So far the French and German GDP have both surprised to the upside.

The flash GDP for the EU is expected at 0.2% (an increase from 0.1% last month) and with the two big economy’s posting strong data this should be met or higher.

 

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3665 1.3620 1.3570 | Resistance 1.3700 1.3740 1.3800

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.45 101.00 100.75   | Resistance 102.40 102.65 102.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6620 1.6550 1.6480 | Resistance 1.6715 1.6750 1.6800

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.