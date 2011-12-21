Weak offshore leads may dampen Asian trading

Asian stocks are expected to open flat today following neutral offshore leads. The S&P500 added 0.2% at its close when the yield on 10-year treasuries […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 21, 2011 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are expected to open flat today following neutral offshore leads.

The S&P500 added 0.2% at its close when the yield on 10-year treasuries in the US declined by 5 basis points, back below 2%. Energy prices were strong as the northern hemisphere goes into peak winter season.

The ailing Bank of America, which saw its share price fall this week to levels not seen since March 2009, managed to post a modest 1.2% gain.

In currencies, the Australian dollar continues to consolidate its position above parity against the US. The Euro, likewise, is for now holding on to the 1.3050 level but the net short positions are yet to change meaningfully and there are expectations for more European problems to emerge after the new years.

Gold was last trading at around US$1615/oz, comfortably above this week’s lows but still looking vulnerable. Copper likewise, last at US$3.38/lb.

In regional economic news, New Zealand’s economy grew faster than market estimates in the third quarter of this year, driven by the Rugby World Cup. GDP was 0.8% higher in the three months to September, rebounding from a 0.1% increase in the prior quarter.

Construction work slowed but there is an expectation for this to increase in the final quarter as rebuilding of earthquake devastated Christchurch accelerates. The New Zealand dollar has fallen around 4% over the past four months against the US dollar despite the good news.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.