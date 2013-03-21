A record high could be reached by Wall Street's S&P 500 in the coming days, as the index was only 0.5 per cent away from its historical peak at the end of yesterday's trading (March 20th).

The index finished Wednesday's session at 1,559, although index futures suggest the benchmark could drop by three points at this morning's starting bell.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 opened with a loss of 0.1 per cent and its Asia-Pacific peer rose 0.2 per cent.

Lingering uncertainty over the state of the Cyprus bailout – with a second plan expected to be put to the country's parliament later today – is having an impact on world markets.

The first bailout plan – which included an emergency tax on savings accounts held in Cyprus – was rejected in a parliament vote earlier in the week.

Wariness over the situation in Cyprus has led to falls for the euro this week.

