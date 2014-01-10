Volkswagen stocks up on record sales of luxury cars

The share price of Volkswagen has risen today (January 10th) after the latest sales figures were released by the company.

Volkswagen confirmed it saw record sales for its luxury brands Porsche, Audi and Bentley, with the company's new model launches boosting its position.

Deliveries of Porsche cars were up by 15 per cent, while sales of Audis were 8.3 per cent higher and Bentley sales grew by 19 per cent in 2013 when compared to 2012 data.

"We set an important milestone for Audi in the past year: We achieved our intermediate strategic goal of 1.5 million deliveries two years earlier than planned, and in fact comfortably exceeded it," Rupert Stadler, chairman of Audi, said in a statement.

Shares in Volkswagen were up on the back of the news, rising by 1.63 per cent by 11:21 GMT.

The luxury car market appears to be in good shape, as it is only a few days since Rolls-Royce confirmed it sold a record number of its cars during 2013.

