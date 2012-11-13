Vodafone shares slumped 3 5 to a loss

- In early trading today the FTSE was down 39 points at 5728. – With mining stocks and banks dragging the market lower, Anglo American, […]


Financial Analyst
November 13, 2012 12:12 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

- In early trading today the FTSE was down 39 points at 5728.

- With mining stocks and banks dragging the market lower, Anglo American, is the worst performer as it struggles with labour problems down 3.75%, ENRC and Kazakhmys followed with negative results.

- Banks suffering from the concerns over the eurozone crisis with RBS Lloyds and Barclays taking a hit.

- Disagreement from the International monetary fund and the EU over the Greek bailout conditions loom over the markets, international lenders did not distribute more help to the debt ridden country on Monday, and has given it a time frame of two more years to make the cuts required and reform its economy. The country is said to have refinanced five billion euros of its debt.

- Vodafone shares slumped 3.5% to a 1.98 billion pound loss in six months to September pushing euro stocks lower.

- In addition to this Looking over to the US, tension rises about us politicians reaching agreement to solve the fiscal cliff showed on a lower open on the wall street futures.

- Overall sentiment is clearly negative today, uncertainty remains and trading will be wary, investors will have a keen eye on the UK inflation figures released later today and will hope that Greece ministers come to a decision on country aid by nov 20th in a meeting set.

