USD retains strength against EUR GBP and JPY traders await US GDP estimate later in the day

USD bid was the theme of the day yesterday. Even some weaker data releases weren’t enough to to stop the dollar from being very strong […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 31, 2014 8:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD bid was the theme of the day yesterday. Even some weaker data releases weren’t enough to to stop the dollar from being very strong against EUR, GBP and JPY.

A steady GDP reading and the Fed keeping the faith in cutting QE and aiming to finish this year has all worked in its favour.

With little data out today to suggest any potential change in direction we could be on the same path as the month end approaches.

Today only data to note is the EU CPI flash expected at 0.9% previous 0.8%, could possible give the EUR some very needed stability after its fall yesterday.

The data releases today consist of mortgage figures from the UK along with confidence readings from Europe with the US session bringing the latest GDP estimate along with the weekly jobless claims and pending home sales data.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3540 1.3510 1.3460  | Resistance 1.3565 1.3600 1.3640


USD/JPY

Supports 102.30 102.00 101.75 | Resistance 103.00 103.50 103.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6440 1.6415 1.6400 | Resistance 1.6525 1.6570 1.6625

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.