USD JPY drops as dollar pulls back and equities extend slide

USD/JPY dropped well below the 120.00 level on Thursday morning as the dollar pulled back, stocks extended their slide, and gold continued to surge. Increased […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 4:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY dropped well below the 120.00 level on Thursday morning as the dollar pulled back, stocks extended their slide, and gold continued to surge.

Increased anxiety and uncertainty in the markets have contributed to a flight towards traditional “safe haven” assets like gold and the Japanese yen, while stock markets continue to get pummeled. Investors eagerly awaited a speech on inflation by Fed Chair Janet Yellen later in the day on Thursday, which could potentially provide some clues as to the timing of an initial rate hike in the US.

The dollar pullback combined with increased yen buying pressured USD/JPY back down towards the 119.00 level, which was last approached late last week.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

While any further hints of a Fed rate hike this year should continue to support the dollar in the short-term, any continued trouble in global equity markets could lead to more yen buying and a resulting plunge for USD/JPY. This occurred in late August when stock markets plummeted over a period of just a few days, sending USD/JPY tumbling down with them.

Last week, the currency pair broke down below a large triangle consolidation pattern that had been in place since after the noted August plunge.

Any continued fear over the global economy as reflected in the equity markets has the potential to place further pressure on USD/JPY as a flight-to-safety mentality potentially continues.

As the currency pair is currently trading well below the 120.00 level, any significant continuation of market volatility could prompt USD/JPY to fall back towards the 118.00 support level, with a further near-term breakdown targeting the 115.50 support objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.