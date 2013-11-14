USD JPY advances to key 100 00 resistance level

USD/JPY (daily chart) has advanced to hit its key 100.00-level resistance target in early trading Thursday, establishing a two-month high for the pair. This occurs […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2013 10:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart) has advanced to hit its key 100.00-level resistance target in early trading Thursday, establishing a two-month high for the pair. This occurs within a trading range consolidation that extends back to the multi-year high of 103.72 that was reached in May. Since that high, the pair has formed a large triangle pattern with diminishing volatility, as was reinforced by the convergence of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Price action broke out of that triangle just one week ago, with its primary near-term objective at the 100.00 psychological level. Having just reached 100.00, the pair is at a critical juncture. If it is able to make a strong upside breach, bullish momentum could push the pair back up towards its long-term highs around the 103.00 level. A turn back down from 100.00 would likely prolong the current trading range environment, with key support once again around the 97.00 price region need to see a break out outside of this consolidation phase in order to see new highs or lows and find a more definitive price trend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.