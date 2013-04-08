US states push for gold and silver to be used as currency

Several states in the US are considering legislation to permit the use of bullion as legal tender amid fears the dollar will become worthless under the Federal Reserve’s current policies.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2013 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US citizens in more than a dozen states are attempting to drive legislation to see gold and silver coins recognised as legal tender.

The move comes as many people in the country have admitted to having little trust in the Federal Reserve and are concerned the US dollar will become worthless, Bloomberg reports.

In 2011, Utah became the first state to authorise bullion as currency and Arizona, Kansas and South Carolina are among states currently producing similar bills.

However, these moves are largely symbolic and despite the legislation in Utah, it is not possible to pay for groceries with gold. Instead, politics professor Loren Gatch explained it is more a show of the fears held by US citizens that the central bank's chairman Ben Bernanke's policies will lead to the collapse of the greenback.

"The legislation is about signaling discontent with monetary policy and about what Ben Bernanke is doing," Prof Gatch stated.

Since the recession in December 2007, Mr Bernanke has spearheaded policies that have seen interest rates fall close to zero and last month (March) announced the Federal Reserve will continue its long-term quantitative easing programme. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.