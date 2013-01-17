US Housing amp Employment in the Charts

Today’s US housing and jobless data showed the best figures in five years. Housing starts have reached 954K in December, hitting the highest since July […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2013 6:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s US housing and jobless data showed the best figures in five years.

Housing starts have reached 954K in December, hitting the highest since July 2008. The 100% increase from last year’s figures comprises of a 24% retracement of the decline from the all time high of 2006 to last year’s record lows. Building permits have also hit their highest level since summer 2008, reaching 905K, or a 75% increase from the 2009 lows.

Housing optimism via the sales front may be tempered by the possibility that construction activity is rising faster than sales, which may ultimately begin to weigh on housing starts. The other lingering worry is that of foreclosures. After falling by 50% from their 2010 high, foreclosures (according to Realty Trac) are up 15% from April 2012. The rebound has further to go as the backlog of delayed foreclosures is resolved.

On the jobs front, jobless claims fell 37K to reach 335K, the lowest level since January 2008. The 37K decline was the biggest in three years. Seasonal factors aside, the claims data was supported by the less-sensitive four-week average, which fell 6.7K to 359K. The figures come two weeks after non-farm payrolls rose to 155K in Dec, posting the sixth consecutive monthly figure above 100K.

The unemployment rate—the employment indicator mattering most for the Fed—is now at 7.8%, retracing 38% of the more than doubling of the rate from its 4.4% low in 2007 to the 10% high in 2009. Markets are aware the Fed is now targeting an unemployment rate of 6.5% until considering seizing its asset purchases policy. Historically, a decline from 7.8% to near 6.5% has taken about two years. But with the help of rapid momentum from other macro indicators, markets could start fretting about the Fed once the rate breaks below 7.0%. This… could take no more than 12 months.

A more disappointing figure released today, was the Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey, which dropped to -5.8 in January, from +4.6 in December. The survey has been moving in and out of positive territory since last summer, while its employment and new orders components have shown tepid improvement.

Housing and employment are both showing clear improvements, but more remains to be done. The path from current levels to a 7% unemployment or +1 million in monthly sales of existing homes will not happen in a straight line, which grants plenty of time and thought for the Fed before departing from their “all in” stance on asset purchases.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.