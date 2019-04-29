US Equity Handover 29 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 29, 2019 5:04 PM
Headlines

  • US indices closed marginally higher on the day, despite a late dip - see the key trends and levels we're watching on the Dow. After the bell, Alphabet (GOOG) missed EPS estimates, also missing on revenues by over $500M.
  • Among the major sectors, financials (XLF) were the strongest while higher-yielding REIT (XLRE) and utility (XLU) stocks brought up the rear.
  • US March Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, came in soft at +1.6% y/y vs 1.7% eyed. The central bank meets Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on how its viewing the US economy.
  • Asian stock indices are pointing to a positive open, albeit with traders yet to fully digest after-the-bell earnings from major US stocks.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)


AMC: after market close

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


