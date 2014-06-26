US data woes ahead of inflation guide

I’m not going complain about any volatility seen in FX these days but I’m surprised at the dollar move yesterday. Yes durable goods missed the forecast […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2014 10:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

I’m not going complain about any volatility seen in FX these days but I’m surprised at the dollar move yesterday. Yes durable goods missed the forecast by 0.9% but  isn’t this number really just airplane sales? I imagine this would be a rather volatile product on a month-on-month basis. Okay so the US GDP Q1 reading at -2.9% did resemble the England and Australian football (soccer) teams’ World Cup fortunes but we have been hearing for months from Fed members to dismiss the backward looking data due to the severe weather impact seen across the pond last winter. The PCE reading from the US is released this afternoon and I believe this data is far more directional for the dollar’s fortunes as we know this is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure guide. We need to remember that inflation is part of the Fed’s dual mandate. With Janet Yellen dismissing the recent uptick in inflation as ‘noise’ I think a higher reading today is going to be hard for the market and the Fed to ignore.

The proud pound will be in focus this morning following political comments on Mark Carney’s forward guidance policy that has been described by one MP as ‘one day hot, one day cold.’ The focus today for sterling will turn to the financial stability report (FSR). Whilst the FPC can only issue recommendations at the moment, legislation has already been proposed in the UK that would make the FPC’s guidelines legally enforceable. Based on this week’s BoE Credit Conditions survey, banks seem to be expecting recommendations to be based on loan-to-income ratios, rather than loan-to-value ratios, therefore not contradicting the government’s ‘help-to-buy’ scheme, which helps buyers with small deposits to get onto the property ladder.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3580-1.3550-1.3505 | Resistance 1.3615 1.3640 13670

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.65-101.40-100.75 | Resistance 102.15-102.50-102.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6950-1.6925-1.6890 | Resistance 1.7055-1.7100-1.7140

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.